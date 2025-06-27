Monetary counteroffer reflects member priorities



Earlier this week, your bargaining committee presented a monetary counteroffer to the employer-including proposals on wages and benefits. In his opening remarks at the table with the employer, Committee Chair Paul Finch made it clear: the employer's initial wage offer falls far short of what members have identified as fair and reasonable.



Your bargaining committee knows that in order to reach a tentative agreement that you will support – and ultimately ratify – it's critical that our monetary counteroffer reflects the real financial pressures you're facing and responds meaningfully to the affordability crisis.



Negotiations enter critical phase



Every round of negotiations reaches a critical turning point – a moment where it becomes clear if it will be possible to reach a deal at the table, or if a strike vote will be necessary to pressure the employer. With both monetary and non-monetary proposals now exchanged, we're approaching that pivotal stage.





For more background on how the bargaining process works, click here.



Through the most extensive member consultation in our union's history, thousands of you identified key priorities we need to see in a deal–including competitive wages that address the affordability crisis, fair access to telework, and a modernized contract.



Your committee is doing everything we can to achieve progress on these priorities at the bargaining table. At the same time, we're getting ready for whatever comes next. If a strike vote becomes necessary, we want to be ready-and that includes making sure you are, too.



A strike is always a last resort, but preparation is key to success. To help you plan ahead, we've put together a Financial Planning Guide for members with practical tips and tools to support you in any scenario.



Inside the bargaining process: a video update from Paul Finch



In his latest video update, Paul Finch breaks down where negotiations stand, what it means now that both parties have exchanged monetary packages, and what to expect as talks continue next week in Vancouver. Check out the video here.



In solidarity,

Your Public Service Bargaining Committee



Paul Finch, President and Committee Chair

Maria Middlemiss, Treasurer

Dean Purdy, Component 1 Vice-President

Kusam Doal, Component 5 Vice-President

Judy Fox-McGuire, Component 6 Vice-President

Mona Dykes, Component 6 Second Representative

DJ Pohl, Component 12 Vice-President

Faith Johnston, Component 12 Second Representative

Sebastian Kallos, Component 20 Vice-President

Linsay Buss, Lead Negotiator

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative

Sumiko Marshall, Support Staff









