The Union is beginning preparations for the next round of bargaining. The collective agreement is your job contract, and bargaining is the means to negotiate monetary and other improvements to working conditions.



The first step is to elect a bargaining committee. These are the folks who will represent you and your interests at the bargaining table when we negotiate with the employer. We need your help and participation to elect:

Up to three (3) Bargaining Committee Members, with a maximum of one from any program.

The Union provides training as needed to bargaining committee members. They work directly with the BCGEU Staff Representative to plan, prepare and conduct the negotiations. They are also a conduit to union members to keep everyone appraised of progress or challenges throughout the bargaining.



To be nominated to the bargaining committee, a member and nominator must complete the attached nomination form and return it to the BCGEU Lower Mainland office no later than Monday, September 30, 2024, at 4:30pm.Nominations received after this time will not be considered.



Nominations forms may be returned as follows:

By email to [email protected]

By fax (604) 215-1410

By mail: c/o Oliver Rohlfs BCGEU Lower Mainland Area Office 130-2920 Virtual Way Vancouver, BC V5M 0C4



If there are more nominations than positions available by the deadline, the Union will conduct an election by electronic ballots. In case of an election, nominees will have to submit ONE "8 ½x11" information / bio sheet by end of the following business day, i.e. Tuesday October 1, 2024, at 4:30 pm.



Please note that even if your current collective agreement has a formal expiry date of August 31, 2024, it remains in full force and effect while we bargain a new one.



Thanks for your participation in this important process.



In solidarity,



Oliver Rohlfs

BCGEU Staff Representative



Download PDF of bulletin here

Download PDF of bargaining committee nomination form here