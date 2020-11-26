 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. Montessori Day Care Society - Ratification of Tentative Agreement - BCGEU

Published on November 26, 2020

The Bargaining Committee is pleased to announce that the membership has voted to ratify the tentative agreement presented at the meeting on November 24, 2020.

Your new agreement will be in effect until August 31, 2024.

Thank you to the Bargaining Committee for your hard work on this new agreement.

 

In solidarity

Fateh Born, Staff Representative

