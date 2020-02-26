B.C.'S UNION SINCE 1919
Published on February 26, 2020

Please be advised that Meng –Hsuan Chang (Kate) has been acclaimed to your bargaining committee. Accordingly, the bargaining committee is comprised as follows:

  • Chang-Lin Hsieh                  (Primary Program)
  • Meng –Hsuan Chang (Kate)  (Toddler Program)

In the coming weeks, the Union bargaining committee will meet and develop bargaining proposals prior to negotiating a new collective agreement with the employer.

In solidarity,

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire, Staff Representative
Chang-Lin Hsieh, Bargaining Committee Member
Meng-Hsuan Chang (Kate), Bargaining Committee Member

