Please be advised that Meng –Hsuan Chang (Kate) has been acclaimed to your bargaining committee. Accordingly, the bargaining committee is comprised as follows:
- Chang-Lin Hsieh (Primary Program)
- Meng –Hsuan Chang (Kate) (Toddler Program)
In the coming weeks, the Union bargaining committee will meet and develop bargaining proposals prior to negotiating a new collective agreement with the employer.
In solidarity,
Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire, Staff Representative
Chang-Lin Hsieh, Bargaining Committee Member
Meng-Hsuan Chang (Kate), Bargaining Committee Member
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?