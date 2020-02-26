Please be advised that Meng –Hsuan Chang (Kate) has been acclaimed to your bargaining committee. Accordingly, the bargaining committee is comprised as follows:

Chang-Lin Hsieh (Primary Program)

Meng –Hsuan Chang (Kate) (Toddler Program)

In the coming weeks, the Union bargaining committee will meet and develop bargaining proposals prior to negotiating a new collective agreement with the employer.

In solidarity,

Jacqueline (Jackie) McGuire, Staff Representative

Chang-Lin Hsieh, Bargaining Committee Member

Meng-Hsuan Chang (Kate), Bargaining Committee Member

