One in five shareholders call for human rights probe of outsourcing practices at warehouse and distribution centres

Vancouver - Today, 21 per cent of Dollarama (TSX: DOL) shareholders voted in favour of a proposal asking the company to investigate and report on potential human rights abuses enabled by the use of third-party staffing agencies supplying temporary workers.

The proposal was presented by the B.C. Government and Service Employees' Union (BCGEU), a Dollarama investor. It earned the strong vote despite Dollarama's board recommending shareholders vote against the measure.

In response to the AGM results, BCGEU president Stephanie Smith released the following statement:

"At today's AGM, the BCGEU used our power as a responsible investor to deliver a strong message to all Dollarama shareholders regarding the company's treatment of warehouse and distribution centre workers. And our fellow shareholders heard us loud and clear with twenty-one per cent agreeing they need more information regarding the human rights risks arising from the company's use of third-party staffing agencies for its warehouse and distribution centres," said BCGEU president Stephanie Smith.

"That means more than one in five shareholders-representing billions of dollars of value-believe our proposal has merit. That's a strong message that we're on the right track and we need to keep pushing," said Smith.

Dollarama is one of Canada's best known and most trusted companies. Dollarama's six warehouses (occupying over 1.7 million square feet) and its 500,000 square foot distribution centre support its long-term growth plans. Dollarama expects to open more than 600 new stores by 2029.

The BCGEU is one of the largest unions in British Columbia, with over 82,000 members in almost every community and economic sector in the province. Under BCGEU's capital stewardship strategy, the union has submitted shareholder proposals at Canada's top companies on important topics of public concern, such as human rights, sexual misconduct, and executive compensation.

