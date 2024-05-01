Our union is pleased to provide an update to the news we reported to you in March about an amendment to the Motor Vehicle Act. As a direct result of our union's advocacy and our continued dialogue with B.C.'s Attorney General Niki Sharma, one of the key priorities highlighted in our last three meetings with Minister Sharma will be passed in the legislature.



The amendment, introduced to the legislature in February 2024, has passed three readings and reached royal assent. This amendment now gives B.C. sheriffs the authority to turn on their emergency lights when coming upon a scene of an accident. This is significant because not only will it enhance safety for both the public and deputies, but it will continue to lay the foundation for possible future duties for the British Columbia Sheriff Service (BCSS).



Read about the top priorities that our union outlined to Minister Sharma in our last meeting with her earlier this year. In the meantime, we will continue our meaningful work with the BC Ministry of Attorney General towards more legislative changes to continue building a better future for the BCSS.



In solidarity,



Dean Purdy

Component 1 Vice President

Corrections & Sheriff Services

BCGEU





UWU/MoveUP