As you may be aware, in 2018 the BCGEU filed a grievance on behalf of members at Lookout Housing and Health Society that were eligible to be enrolled in the Municipal Pension Plan (MPP) but were not receiving this benefit due to an error on the Employer's part. A pension is a valuable source of income and a significant benefit of your employment. Each time you are paid, both you and the Employer contribute to the plan, and when you retire, you receive a lifetime monthly pension. At the time of filing, we were unsure how many members this grievance would affect and how substantial the settlement would be.



I am happy to share that as a result of this grievance, we were successful in achieving a positive outcome for our members! Lookout acknowledged that they had not enrolled approximately a dozen members in the MPP at the time they became eligible as outlined in the collective agreement . Each of those members have now been enrolled in the MPP and Lookout is responsible for paying the Employer portion of the arrears owed. This was a substantial settlement of approximately $129,000.00 for our members.



We are pleased that we were able to come to a such a successful resolution for our members and would like to thank all those involved for both their patience and perseverance.



In Solidarity!



Masoud Aminzavvar Local 803 Chairperson

Nicki Pearson, Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here.





UWU/MoveUP