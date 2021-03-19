Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. Nanaimo Seniors Village - Tentative agreement reached - BCGEU

Published on March 19, 2021

Your bargaining committee is pleased to report that the parties have reached a tentative agreement!

Details of the tentative agreement will be provided early next week. A ratification vote information meeting will be held next Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom; meeting details also to come early next week.

Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends that you vote "yes" to ratify the tentative agreement. It represents the fair and reasonable deal you deserve. We couldn't have got there without your support and the strong strike mandate you delivered. Thank you!

We look forward to sharing the details and meeting with you next week.

In solidarity,

Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair
Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member
Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

