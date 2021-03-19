Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
Nanaimo Seniors Village - Tentative agreement reached - BCGEU
Nanaimo Seniors Village - Tentative agreement reached - BCGEU
Published on March 19, 2021
Your bargaining committee is pleased to report that the parties have reached a tentative agreement!
Details of the tentative agreement will be provided early next week. A ratification vote information meeting will be held next Wednesday, March 24 at 7 p.m. via Zoom; meeting details also to come early next week.
Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends that you vote "yes" to ratify the tentative agreement. It represents the fair and reasonable deal you deserve. We couldn't have got there without your support and the strong strike mandate you delivered. Thank you!
We look forward to sharing the details and meeting with you next week.
In solidarity,
Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations