Published on March 17, 2020

In response to the current pandemic BCGEU is closing most of its offices as of Wednesday and has directed that all non-essential meetings be postponed. This means that the previously announced bargaining dates of April 7 and 8 will be rescheduled. We will provide a further update to members once new bargaining dates are set.

 
In solidarity,
 
Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair
Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member
Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations



