In response to the current pandemic BCGEU is closing most of its offices as of Wednesday and has directed that all non-essential meetings be postponed. This means that the previously announced bargaining dates of April 7 and 8 will be rescheduled. We will provide a further update to members once new bargaining dates are set.





In solidarity,



Karen Dalton, Bargaining Committee Chair

Edith Eggimann, Bargaining Committee Member

Randi Halliday, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations







