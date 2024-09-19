Tomorrow, Friday, September 20th, the "1 Million March for Children" protests will again be happening across Canada. These protests are against Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity (SOGI) education in schools and are rooted in transphobia and homophobia to spread mis- and dis-information that harms our community.

It is important to the local leadership of our union to stand up against hate and for the rights of everyone in the 2SLGBTQIA+ community!

We would like to invite you all to attend a peaceful rally celebrating 2SLGBTQIA+ existence planned by One Million Voices for Inclusion starting tomorrow, Friday, September 20th at noon at the Legislative Assembly.

Here is a link to more information: https://1millionvoicesforinclusion.ca/event/sept-20-national-counterprotest-against-anti-2slgbtqia-protests/#bc

WHEN: Friday, September 20, 2024

TIME: 12 p.m. (Noon)

WHERE: 501 Belleville St., Victoria, BC V8V 2L8

For those most personally affected by events like this, please keep yourselves safe and remember that your 2SLGBTQIA+ and allied union siblings are here to support you and will protest for you if it isn't safe for you to do so!

In solidarity,

On Behalf of your Area 01 Cross Component Committee

