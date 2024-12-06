Today is the National Day of Remembrance and Action and it is vital that we take action to demand an end to violence against women, girls, and gender-diverse people. December 6 marks the 35th anniversary of the École Polytechnique Massacre of 14 young women who lost their lives because they were women. We mourn their loss and reaffirm our commitment to fight the systems of misogyny, patriarchy, colonialism and violence that led to this tragedy.



Femicide is the intentional killing of a woman or girl because of her gender. It is a universal problem, and the most brutal, visible, and extreme manifestation of the cycle of gender-based violence that women and girls endure.



Here are some sobering statistics:

Victims of gender-based violence are disproportionately harmed by someone they know, often an intimate partner or family member. Domestic violence can also carry over into the workplace, threatening women's ability to maintain economic independence.



We hope you will consider attending an event in your area to commemorate the day of action. If you live in the lower mainland there is a candlelight vigil at Holland Park in Surrey at 6 p.m. We also encourage you to share the social media post that we will feature on the BCGEU social media channels.



If you or someone you know is experiencing violence or abuse, here are a few links to services and resources in BC:



VictimLink

1-800-563-0808 a multilingual information service available throughout BC and the Yukon 24/7.

Or Text VictimLink BC at 604-836-6381.



BC Housing - Transition Houses & Safe Homes List

List and contact information for all of the transition houses across the province.



Salal Sexual Violence Support Centre: 24-Hour Crisis Line

604-255-6344 or toll-free 1-877-392-7583



Battered Women Support Services Crisis line

604-687-1867 or 1-855-687-1868 or text 604-652-1867 or email: [email protected].



Ending Violence BC

Non-residential anti-violence programs.



i Statistics Canada

ii Dawn Canada

iii Canadian Labour Congress





Help raise awareness, share this image with the text below on social media:

This year marks the 35th anniversary of the École Polytechnique Massacre of 14 young women who lost their lives because they were women. We mourn their loss and reaffirm our commitment to fight the systems of misogyny, patriarchy, colonialism and violence that led to this tragedy.



On this National Day of Remembrance and Action it is vital that we take action to demand an end to violence against women, girls, and gender-diverse people. If you live in the lower mainland there is a candlelight vigil at Holland Park in Surrey at 6 p.m.





UWU/MoveUP