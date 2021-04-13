Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on April 13, 2021

National Medical Laboratory Week

This week is National Medical Laboratory Week in Canada, a time to acknowledge and thank all medical laboratory professionals who serve on the front lines of our health care system for their critical role in delivering the vital services British Columbians rely on.

As the fourth largest health care profession in Canada, our union is proud to represent hundreds of lab workers across the province. They include phlebotomists, lab technicians, cardiology technologists and medical lab couriers.

These workers have also been working tirelessly behind the scenes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage accurate and efficient COVID-19 testing which has been crucial to our collective efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

Our union thanks medical laboratory professionals for all they do, and the difference they make in the lives and the health of others.

In solidarity,

Mahen Ramdharry
Vice-President Health Services
Component 4



