Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE CLOSURE (Updated Feb 1):
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff continue to work remotely to assist members.
Click here to read more.
Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
This week is National Medical Laboratory Week in Canada, a time to acknowledge and thank all medical laboratory professionals who serve on the front lines of our health care system for their critical role in delivering the vital services British Columbians rely on.
As the fourth largest health care profession in Canada, our union is proud to represent hundreds of lab workers across the province. They include phlebotomists, lab technicians, cardiology technologists and medical lab couriers.
These workers have also been working tirelessly behind the scenes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to manage accurate and efficient COVID-19 testing which has been crucial to our collective efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.
Our union thanks medical laboratory professionals for all they do, and the difference they make in the lives and the health of others.
In solidarity,
Mahen Ramdharry Vice-President Health Services Component 4