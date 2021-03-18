The current NCCABC collective agreement expired on March 31, 2021.

Your bargaining committee met on March 17 and 18 to prepare for bargaining. To develop proposals that reflect the priorities of members, we need to hear from you. We have prepared an online survey and scheduled membership meetings and encourage you to take the time to let us know what issues are important to you. Details are below.

Bargaining Surveys

Click here to access our online survey.

Deadline to submit your completed surveys online is end of business day on Tuesday, March 30, 2021.

Membership Meetings

The committee wants to make sure we take the time to understand everyone's priorities, so we scheduled two different meetings – one is specifically for Native Courtworkers and another is for all other workers. Each meeting will be held virtually over the lunch hour and invitations will be sent to members closer to the date.

April 13, 2021 at noon for Native Courtworkers

April 14, 2021 at noon for all other workers

In addition to filling out a survey and attending an online meeting, please feel free to contact your bargaining committee members directly by email:

Kevin Hill - [email protected]

Aaron Mitchell - [email protected]

Selena Kongpreecha - [email protected]

We will continue to update you as we go forward through this process.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Kevin Hill - Indigenous Case Manager, Downtown Community Court

Aaron Mitchell - Mental Health and Addiction Counsellor, Surrey

Selena Kongpreecha - Staff Representative, Negotiations

