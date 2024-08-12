Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that 90.6% of members voted yes to ratify the tentative agreement.

The committee is looking forward to continuing to represent the interests of the membership through our Provincial Joint Consultation Committee.

Thank you for your continued patience and support.

Keep connected!

Please remember sign up to the BCGEU Member Portal or update your email address with the union at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Deanna Gooden, Chair

Rebecca Murphy

Claudene Shaver

Selena Kongpreecha, Staff Representative - Negotiations

Download PDF of bulletin here





UWU/MoveUP