Bargaining Surveys

The deadline to complete your bargaining survey online is tomorrow! End of business day on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 .

To help us develop our proposals, we need to hear what your priorities are for collective bargaining. Please click here to complete our online survey.

Lunch Virtual Membership Meeting

The bargaining committee has scheduled a membership meeting over lunch to engage in dialogue about issues you want to us to bring forward in collective bargaining.

When: Tuesday, April 13 at noon

Link: Zoom Meeting click here

Check your email or speak with a member of your bargaining committee for meeting participation details.

Please forward to any of your colleagues who have not received this email.

Also note that a separate meeting is scheduled for April 13 at lunch for all members in Native Courtworker positions to speak about issues specific to them. They do not need to attend the lunch meeting scheduled on April 14.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

In solidarity,

Your Bargaining Committee:

Kevin Hill - Indigenous Case Manager, Downtown Community Court

Aaron Mitchell - Mental Health and Addiction Counsellor, Surrey

Selena Kongpreecha - Staff Representative, Negotiations

