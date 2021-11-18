Highlights of the tentative agreement
- Three-year agreement, expiring March 31, 2024
- 3% general wage increase retroactive to April 1, 2021
- 3% general wage increase effective to April 1, 2022
- 3% general wage increase effective April 1, 2023
- The addition of four paid Wellness Days to the special leave provisions
- Language to ensure that members are able to access leaves under the Employment Standards Act that are not included in the collective agreement
- New language on a Provincial Joint Consultation Committee to improve the communication between the bargaining unit and the Employer during the term of the agreement
- Improved harassment language, to include personal and psychological harassment, bullying and lateral violence and improved complaint procedures
Full details are in the attached ratification document for members to review before the meeting. Click HERE to download a copy.
UWU/MoveUP
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.