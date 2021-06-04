Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 04, 2021

At the close of nominations, the following candidates were declared elected by acclamation to your bargaining committee:

  • Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair
  • Tu Van Trieu, Bargaining Committee Member
  • Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member

In the coming weeks, your bargaining committee and the staff representatives will begin preparing for negotiations with the employer. This will include training in the process and pitfalls of bargaining, seeking your input, and developing bargaining proposals. Your bargaining committee will keep you informed as its work progresses.

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office

