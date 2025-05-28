The current collective agreement expires on June 30, 2025. Nominations are now open for a bargaining committee for upcoming negotiations with the Employer. Members elect a bargaining committee to work with the union staff representative and other elected leaders to help ensure their voices are heard and interests are protected and advanced through the bargaining process.



The bargaining committee has three positions, as follows:

One - Bargaining Committee Chair

Two - Bargaining Committee Members

A member who is interested in being on the committee must submit a nomination form and check off which position, or positions, they are interested in running for. For example, if a member is interested in being a bargaining committee member or the committee chair, they must check off both boxes to be nominated for both positions.



Only one nomination form needs to be submitted. Click HERE to download a nomination form. Note that the form requires the signatures of both the nominee and their nominator.



Nominations close at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Nominations received after this time will not be considered.



If there is more than one nominee for chair or two nominees for committee members, then we will announce an election and schedule a vote.



In the case of a vote, nominees will be asked to submit one page of biographical information, endorsements or other campaign information to be distributed to members with ballots.



Completed nomination forms and candidate information sheets may be returned by fax to 604-294-5092, by email to [email protected] or by mail to:



BCGEU

Attn: Negotiations Department

4911 Canada Way

Burnaby BC V5G 3W3



Duties of Committee Members and Chair

All committee members are expected to:

Attend caucus meetings and assist in the development of proposals for collective bargaining

Liaise between members at the worksite and the Union regarding priorities

Assist in gathering and distributing information from and to members at the worksite

Attend collective bargaining sessions with the Employer

Take notes related to the bargaining process and provide copies of same to the Staff Representative at the conclusion of bargaining

Provide feedback and information to the Staff Representative during the bargaining process

Participate in discussions related to the Employer's proposals, and assist in developing counter proposals

Assist with ratification or other votes or meetings that may be held related to bargaining

The bargaining committee chair is normally the main liaison between members, the bargaining committee and the staff negotiator, and is expected to participate fully as a committee member and to take a leadership role within the committee and bargaining unit during and following negotiations.



No prior negotiations experience is required, and training will be provided.



Leaves of absence are provided for members to attend all meetings related to bargaining without loss of pay or benefits.



A bargaining survey will be sent once the committee has been elected.



