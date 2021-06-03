Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on June 03, 2021

We are pleased to advise that the current collective agreement between BCGEU and NEC is now available online.

 

In solidarity,

Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here

