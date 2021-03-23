In accordance with Article 8.3(f) of your collective agreement, your Joint Labour/Management committee has scheduled their next meeting on April 13, 2021.

The Joint Labour/Management meeting is intended as an open forum wherein matters of mutual concern and benefit can be freely and candidly discussed to promote a co-operative resolution of workplace concerns before they become larger issues. It is not the place for the discussion of grievances, wages or other matters of collective bargaining.

Members are encouraged to submit agenda items to be discussed at the meeting.

If you have a workplace concern that you would like brought forward at the meeting, please e-mail your concern to [email protected] with attention to Larisa Mills by 4:00pm on Friday, April 9, 2021.

In solidarity,

Larisa Mills

Staff Representative



Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP