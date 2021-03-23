Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
Native Education College - Labour/Management Committee meeting - Call for Agenda Items - BCGEU
Published on March 23, 2021
In accordance with Article 8.3(f) of your collective agreement, your Joint Labour/Management committee has scheduled their next meeting on April 13, 2021.
The Joint Labour/Management meeting is intended as an open forum wherein matters of mutual concern and benefit can be freely and candidly discussed to promote a co-operative resolution of workplace concerns before they become larger issues. It is not the place for the discussion of grievances, wages or other matters of collective bargaining.
Members are encouraged to submit agenda items to be discussed at the meeting.
If you have a workplace concern that you would like brought forward at the meeting, please e-mail your concern to [email protected] with attention to Larisa Mills by 4:00pm onFriday, April 9, 2021.