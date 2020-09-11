 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. Native Education College - Resuming negotiations - BCGEU

Native Education College - Resuming negotiations - BCGEU

Published on September 11, 2020

Your bargaining committee and NEC are scheduled to resume negotiations on October 14, 2020 with an additional date scheduled for October 20. Both parties were willing to meet sooner but these are the earliest dates that would work.

You can expect a further update after October 14.

Thanks for your ongoing patience and support as we negotiate a renewal of the collective agreement.

In solidarity,

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair
Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here 



UWU/MoveUP