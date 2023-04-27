Your bargaining committee is pleased to advise that the tentative agreement was ratified with a vote that was 96% in favour.
The next steps are for a draft collective agreement to be produced and proofed by the bargaining committee, union and the employer. When the agreement has been signed by the parties, copies will be distributed to all members.
I would like to take this opportunity to again recognize your patience and the support you gave your committee through the long process! Thanks also go to your bargaining committee for all of their hard work and determination in achieving the renewal agreement on your behalf. They advocated for you very strongly and successfully!
In solidarity
Boyd Reynolds, Bargaining Committee
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office
Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
BCGEU Headquarters is on the unceded and shared traditional territory of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Skxwú7mesh (Squamish) & Səlí̓ lwətaʔ (Tsleil-Waututh) peoples.