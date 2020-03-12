Following the March 5, 2020 worksite meeting, your bargaining committee applied to the Labour Relations Board (LRB) to appoint a mediator under Section 74 of the Labour Relations Code. On March 9, the LRB appointed mediator Grant McArthur to assist the parties in renewing the collective agreement.

The parties and the mediator have tentatively set the following dates for mediation: April 30, one of May 12 or 13, and May 20.

Your bargaining committee will provide a further update around the time of the first day of mediation. In the meantime we thank members for their ongoing support and solidarity in pursuit of a fair and reasonable collective agreement.

In solidarity,

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair

Pooran Qasimi, Bargaining Committee Member

Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP