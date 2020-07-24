 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on July 24, 2020

Thank you to all the members who joined yesterday's meeting regarding bargaining. We appreciate your thoughtful input.

Members who did not attend the meeting and who would like to provide input to the bargaining committee may speak with a member of the committee. If you do not have contact information for committee members or if you would like to provide written input, you may contact staff representative Ryan Stewart at ryan.stewart@bcgeu.ca. Please provide any input by no later than 5:00 pm on Wednesday, July 29 so your bargaining committee may finalize next steps. You can expect another update shortly after July 29.

To help ensure you receive a copy of future updates, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form.

 

In solidarity,

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair
Pooran Qasimi, Bargaining Committee Member
Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative - Negotiations


