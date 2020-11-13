 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  2. NEC Native Education College - Collective agreement ratified - BCGEU

Published on November 13, 2020

Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by both parties!

Bargaining unit members voted 92.3 per cent in favour of ratification, with 7.7 per cent against.

NEC ratified the tentative agreement on November 10, 2020, making the renewed collective agreement effective as of that date.

The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the old collective agreement and the ratification document together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.

In solidarity,

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair
Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

 

