Ensuring the health and safety of everyone who enters our buildings is paramount to us as we continue to adapt to the challenges that COVID-19 present to us.
On November 7, 2020, the Provincial Health Officer made a number of orders that affect our office openings. As a result, the BCGEU has made the decision to close the Lower Mainland, Fraser Valley and Headquarters offices starting Monday, November 9, 2020 for a minimum of two weeks.
The other BCGEU offices will remain open with members able to attend meetings by appointment only and guided by
in-person meetings principles. Members will be required to complete and return a
declaration BEFORE attending an appointment at a BCGEU office, confirming that they have read,
understood and will comply with all safety protocols while at the office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
BCGEU OFFICE RE-OPENING PLANS (Updated Nov. 8):
As of Monday November 9, 2020, the Fraser Valley, Lower Mainland and Headquarter offices will be closed in response to the recent orders from the Provincial Health Officer.
NEC Native Education College - Collective agreement ratified - BCGEU
Published on November 13, 2020
Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that the tentative agreement has been ratified by both parties!
Bargaining unit members voted 92.3 per cent in favour of ratification, with 7.7 per cent against.
NEC ratified the tentative agreement on November 10, 2020, making the renewed collective agreement effective as of that date.
The parties will now work to finalize the renewed collective agreement document for distribution. In the meantime, members may refer to the old collective agreement and the ratification document together for a complete picture of the collective agreement language currently in effect.
In solidarity,
Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations