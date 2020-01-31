The bargaining committee is pleased to report that members at NEC Native Education College have provided the strongest possible strike mandate by voting 100 per cent in favour of taking strike action if necessary.

The committee has advised the employer of the result of the vote and will seek additional bargaining dates in our ongoing attempt to achieve a negotiated settlement without job action.

Members can expect to receive a further update when new information is available.

Thank you for your continued support!

In solidarity,

Sue Arnault, Bargaining Committee Chair

Pooran Qasimi, Bargaining Committee Member

Etovre Vese, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations

Download PDF of notice here





UWU/MoveUP