Your bargaining committee is pleased to advise that a tentative agreement has been reached! Full details will be distributed over the next week. A zoom meeting will be scheduled to answer any questions you may have and a ratification vote will be set up for a date following the meeting.

In order to participate in the zoom meeting you need to have an active personal email address on file with the union so we can send you a link to join the meeting.

Please ensure that your contact information and email address is up to date. To ensure you receive a copy of future bulletins, please provide a personal email address to the BCGEU at https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup. If we already have an email address on file for you and you wish to edit or update any of your existing contact information, you can use the same form. If you have not signed a membership application card your Steward should be contacting you shortly to get one signed and submitted.

Thank you for your ongoing support and patience throughout this lengthy process.

In solidarity,

Boyd Reynolds, Bargaining Committee

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office

Deb Wilson, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP