Your bargaining committee and employer held an initial bargaining session on November 2, 2021. Both parties tabled complete proposal packages and walked one another through them. Your bargaining committee spent November 3rd reviewing the employer's proposals in detail and formulating responses--including questions, counterproposals, etc.



Despite being very early in the process and with the parties having many issues to work through, we have cautious optimism for this round of bargaining.



The parties are scheduled to meet next on November 9th and you can expect to receive a further update shortly after that.





In solidarity,



Linda Epp, Bargaining Committee Chair

Tu Van Trieu, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart. Staff Representative, Negotiations

Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office





UWU/MoveUP