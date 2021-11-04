Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan.
NEC Native Education College Bargaining Bulletin #1: Negotiations Underway - BCGEU
Published on November 04, 2021
Your bargaining committee and employer held an initial bargaining session on November 2, 2021. Both parties tabled complete proposal packages and walked one another through them. Your bargaining committee spent November 3rd reviewing the employer's proposals in detail and formulating responses--including questions, counterproposals, etc.
Despite being very early in the process and with the parties having many issues to work through, we have cautious optimism for this round of bargaining.
The parties are scheduled to meet next on November 9th and you can expect to receive a further update shortly after that.
In solidarity,
Linda Epp, Bargaining Committee Chair Tu Van Trieu, Bargaining Committee Member Ryan Stewart. Staff Representative, Negotiations Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office
