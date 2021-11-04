Click here to find info on COVID-19

  2. NEC Native Education College Bargaining Bulletin #1: Negotiations Underway - BCGEU

Published on November 04, 2021

Your bargaining committee and employer held an initial bargaining session on November 2, 2021. Both parties tabled complete proposal packages and walked one another through them. Your bargaining committee spent November 3rd reviewing the employer's proposals in detail and formulating responses--including questions, counterproposals, etc.
 
Despite being very early in the process and with the parties having many issues to work through, we have cautious optimism for this round of bargaining.
 
The parties are scheduled to meet next on November 9th and you can expect to receive a further update shortly after that.

 
In solidarity,
 
Linda Epp, Bargaining Committee Chair
Tu Van Trieu, Bargaining Committee Member
Ryan Stewart. Staff Representative, Negotiations
Larisa Mills, Staff Representative, Lower Mainland Area Office


Download PDF of notice here



