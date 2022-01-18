Last November, we sent you bulletins with updates about changes to the OHS committee structure at the Burnaby BCIT Campus. We asked you to consider being a BCGEU OHS worker representative on one of ten new joint occupational health and safety (JOHS) committees. OHS reps, and the new committee structure, give BCGEU members a much stronger voice in making BCIT a safe and healthy place to work.



The new committees are getting started, and we have filled most of the 43 positions for BCGEU worker representatives. But we urgently need more BCGEU members – both instructors and support staff - to fill the remaining spots!



>> Let us know here that you’re interested in becoming an OHS rep.



Joining a JOHS committee is a great way to make a difference in your workplace, access training, and build new skills. Plus, all the committee work and training are paid time that is part of your work duties. Furthermore, as we head into bargaining our new collective agreement with the employer this year, OHS reps will be critical in the flow of information, especially about any new OHS language.



OHS committees meet monthly, and you may be called on at other times to conduct inspections and/or participate in incident investigations. For more information, see this detailed job description of a BCGEU OHS rep.



Here's a list of exactly where we need BCGEU OHS:

Burnaby Campus Committee (includes all schools & departments)

o 1 Regular BCGEU Support Staff Rep

o 1 Regular BCGEU Support Staff Rep School of Business & Media

o 1 Alternate BCGEU Support Staff Rep

o 1 Alternate BCGEU Support Staff Rep School of Computing & Academic

o 2 Regular BCGEU Support Staff Reps

o 2 Regular BCGEU Support Staff Reps School of Health Sciences

o 1 Alternate BCGEU Support Staff Rep

o 1 Alternate BCGEU Support Staff Rep School of Transportation

o 1 Alternate BCGEU Support Staff Rep

o 1 Alternate BCGEU Support Staff Rep School of Construction

o 2 Regular BCGEU Support Staff Reps

o 1 Alternate BCGEU Support Staff Rep

o 2 Regular BCGEU Support Staff Reps o 1 Alternate BCGEU Support Staff Rep School of Energy

o 1 Alternate BCGEU Support Staff Rep

o 1 Regular BCGEU Instructor Rep

o 1 Alternate BCGEU Instructor Rep

o 1 Alternate BCGEU Support Staff Rep o 1 Regular BCGEU Instructor Rep o 1 Alternate BCGEU Instructor Rep Library, ITS, HR, Learning and Teaching Centre

o 1 Regular BCGEU Support Staff Rep

o 1 Alternate BCGEU Support Staff Rep

Please consider stepping up to be a BCGEU OHS rep in your school or department – you are needed! Let us know here that you’re interested. You can also contact BCGEU OHS Officer Megan Scott at [email protected] with any questions.



Reminder: If you have a health and safety concern, please reach out to your local OHS rep, or the BCGEU Lower Mainland area office, or email [email protected].



In solidarity,



Amber Keane (BCGEU Local 703 Chair)

Megan Scott (BCGEU OHS Officer)









UWU/MoveUP