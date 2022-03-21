Another week of contract talks for a new facilities subsector collective agreement wrapped up last week with your multi-union bargaining committee pushing for stronger language on health and safety (including mental health) and workload.



We tabled counter-proposals on:

· respectful workplaces;

· psychological health and safety;

· workload;

· dealing with aggressive patients; and

· sexual and domestic violence leaves.



Addressing workplace safety – including workload and improving our psychological health supports in our collective agreement – is critical to keeping our health care system functioning in communities large and small.



Health care workers are off sick with COVID in numbers we haven't seen since January, and it's compounding the chronic fatigue and mental burnout that impact so many.



Bargaining resumes on June 6, and negotiations are scheduled through the end of the month.



Meanwhile, we have finalized the essential service levels at our worksites. We are currently in the process of reviewing the signed off essential services plans, and the Labour Relations Board has been issuing the global orders. Global orders designate the essential service positions, and their levels, at each work site, and these are required to be in place prior to any possible job action.



In solidarity,



Your Facilities Bargaining Association Negotiating Team



UWU/MoveUP