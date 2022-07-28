B.C. GENERAL EMPLOYEES' UNION

NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

October 13, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks an experienced Network Administrator to join a team of dedicated staﬀ supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural and economic interests.





DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES

Reporting to the IT Manager, the Network Administrator will work alongside a team of administrators to continually improve service quality, availability, and resiliency. The Network Administrator will share the responsibility for the maintenance and availability of networks for the entire union.





· Collaborate with peers to design and manage the union's networks, including campus networks

· Troubleshoot and connect a wide range of operating systems to the union's networks

· Support cybersecurity incident responses and report to the IT Coordinator

· Support the development and implementation of processes, procedures, and automated systems to detect cybersecurity threats,

collect forensic evidence, and prevent threats of aﬀecting service delivery

· Perform datacentre and edge infrastructure equipment refreshes and maintenance

· Monitor, improve, and manage centralized logging services

· Support business continuity and disaster recovery eﬀorts, support peers in decreasing risks wherever feasible and suggest

improvements to the IT Coordinator

· Evaluate and improve security of networks

· Maintain strong standards for hardware and software organization

· Collaborate in maintaining exceptional documentation for all networks, conﬁgurations, and systems

· Support the development and maintenance of policies and procedures surrounding network maintenance, network usage, security

rules, and more Qualiﬁcations

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

· Minimum 3 years administering Linux systems or performing cybersecurity roles, 10 years designing and managing enterprise

networks.

· Expert knowledge in computer networking

o Routing Protocols

o Switching Protocols

o Routing and Switching hardware operation

o Fundamentals of hardware: Connector types, cable speciﬁcations, SFP/SFP+/QSFP/ SFP28/etc modules and compatibility,

modular hardware upgrades, device roles, media conversion, media performance characteristics, etc.

o Fundamentals of layer2: VLANs, Bonds, vPC/MLAG, Trunks, RSTP, ARP, Port Security, etc

o Fundamentals of Layer3: IPv4/6, DHCP, DNS, DoT/DoH, ACL, QoS, SD-WAN, MPLS/VPLS, etc

o Fundamentals of Layer4: TLS, Certiﬁcates, SSH, SFTP, SNMP, RADIUS, Kerberos, Syslog, etc

· Exceptional Linux system administration skills

· Strong Windows Server administration skills

· Signiﬁcant experience with commercial ﬁrewalls (Fortinet, Sophos, Sonicwall)

· Expertise in network design and deployments

· Working knowledge of centralized logging and SIEM applications (Splunk, Sentinel)

· Skilled in risk analysis and cybersecurity, experience in performing penetration testing, threat identiﬁcation, vulnerability assessment,

and exploitation of vulnerable systems

· Awareness of Cloud Service Providers and aptitude in managing cloud networking solutions including DDoS protection and Virtual

WAN

· Practical experience in wireless solutions design and deployment

· Comprehensive understanding of directory and authentication systems, including Active Directory/LDAP, Kerberos, and RADIUS

· Experience with hypervisors (KVM, ESXi, HyperV Datacentre)

· Skilled in scripting and query languages (Bash, sh, Perl, JavaScript, SQL, Powershell)





Preference may be given to candidates with one or more of the following certiﬁcates:

· CompTIA Network+

· CompTIA Security+

· Cisco Certiﬁed Network Associate

· Cisco Certiﬁed Network Professional

· HPE Aruba Certiﬁed Network Professional

· Juniper Networks Certiﬁed Professional

· Microsoft Certiﬁed Azure Administrator Associate

· Microsoft 365 Certiﬁed Security Administrator Associate

· VMWare Certiﬁed Professional Datacentre Virtualization Associate

Preference may be given to Network and Server Administrator post-secondary program graduates.

SALARY & BENEFITS

Bi-Week: $4,355.48 - $4,795.46

Annual: $113,631.42 - $125,110.19

Regular full-time position. This is a unionized position, and all terms of employment are governed by the applicable collective agreement. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, and enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. The BCGEU does not offer full-time remote work and the successful candidate will be expected to work in the office at least some of the time.

Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license. As part of your terms of employment, you will be required to have an approved, union-made, non-luxury vehicle upon successful completion of the six-month probationary period. Full details, and conditions can be found in the BCGEU UWU collective agreement.

The BCGEU does not reimburse moving expenses for successful candidates living outside of the greater Vancouver region.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Friday October 21, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP