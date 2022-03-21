NETWORK ADMINISTRATOR

ADMINISTRATION DEPARTMENT

INTERNAL / EXTERNAL POSTING

May 20, 2022

The B.C. General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is one of the largest and most diverse unions in British Columbia representing over 85,000 members in 550 bargaining units in the private sector and public services.

The BCGEU seeks an experienced Network Administrator to join a team of dedicated staﬀ supporting the union's core mission: uniting working people in BC in a democratic organization that acts on their behalf, promoting their social, cultural and economic interests.

Reporting to the IT Manager, the Network Administrator will work alongside a team of administrators to continually improve service quality, availability, and resiliency. The Network Administrator will share the responsibility for the maintenance and availability of networks for the entire union.

SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE

Minimum 3 years administering Linux systems or performing cybersecurity roles, 10 years designing and managing enterprise networks.

Expert knowledge in computer networking

o Routing Protocols

o Switching Protocols

o Routing and Switching hardware operation

o Fundamentals of hardware: Connector types, cable speciﬁcations, SFP/SFP+/QSFP/ SFP28/etc modules and compatibility, modular hardware upgrades, device roles, media conversion, media performance characteristics, etc.

o Fundamentals of layer2: VLANs, Bonds, vPC/MLAG, Trunks, RSTP, ARP, Port Security, etc

o Fundamentals of Layer3: IPv4/6, DHCP, DNS, DoT/DoH, ACL, QoS, SD-WAN, MPLS/VPLS, etc

o Fundamentals of Layer4: TLS, Certiﬁcates, SSH, SFTP, SNMP, RADIUS, Kerberos, Syslog, etc

· Exceptional Linux system administration skills

· Strong Windows Server administration skills

· Signiﬁcant experience with commercial ﬁrewalls (Fortinet, Sophos, Sonicwall)

· Expertise in network design and deployments

· Working knowledge of centralized logging and SIEM applications (Splunk, Sentinel)

· Skilled in risk analysis and cybersecurity, experience in performing penetration testing, threat identiﬁcation, vulnerability assessment, and exploitation of vulnerable systems

· Awareness of Cloud Service Providers and aptitude in managing cloud networking solutions including DDoS protection and Virtual WAN

· Practical experience in wireless solutions design and deployment

· Comprehensive understanding of directory and authentication systems, including Active Directory/LDAP, Kerberos, and RADIUS

· Experience with hypervisors (KVM, ESXi, HyperV Datacentre)

· Skilled in scripting and query languages (Bash, sh, Perl, JavaScript, SQL, Powershell)

Preference will be given to candidates with one or more of the following certiﬁcates:

CompTIA Network+

CompTIA Security+

Cisco Certiﬁed Network Associate

Cisco Certiﬁed Network Professional

HPE Aruba Certiﬁed Network Professional

Juniper Networks Certiﬁed Professional

Microsoft Certiﬁed Azure Administrator Associate

Microsoft 365 Certiﬁed Security Administrator Associate

VMWare Certiﬁed Professional Datacentre Virtualization Associate

Preference may be given to Network and Server Administrator post-secondary program graduates.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Collaborate with peers to design and manage the union's networks, including campus networks

Troubleshoot and connect a wide range of operating systems to the union's networks

Support cybersecurity incident responses and report to the IT Coordinator

Support the development and implementation of processes, procedures, and automated systems to detect cybersecurity threats, collect forensic evidence, and prevent threats of aﬀecting service delivery

Perform datacentre and edge infrastructure equipment refreshes and maintenance

Monitor, improve, and manage centralized logging services

Support business continuity and disaster recovery eﬀorts, support peers in decreasing risks wherever feasible and suggest improvements to the IT Coordinator

Evaluate and improve security of networks

Maintain strong standards for hardware and software organization

Collaborate in maintaining exceptional documentation for all networks, conﬁgurations, and systems

Support the development and maintenance of policies and procedures surrounding network maintenance, network usage, security rules, and more Qualiﬁcations

SALARY & BENEFITS

Bi-Week: $4,355.48 - $4,795.46

Annual: $113,631.42 - $125,110.19

Regular full-time position. Paid vacation (5 weeks), comprehensive benefits package, enrolment in the Public Service Pension Plan. Travel is required; therefore, applicants must hold a valid B.C. Driver's license.

The BCGEU is committed to the health and safety of BCGEU staff and members visiting our offices. All employees with the BCGEU are required to provide proof of vaccination from COVID-19, as a condition of employment.

The BCGEU is committed to employment equity. Indigenous workers, workers of colour, women, 2SLGBTQI+ workers, and workers with disabilities are encouraged to apply for positions with the BCGEU.

Submit applications no later than 5:00 pm, Tuesday, May 31, 2022

Resumes will be accepted by e-mail to: [email protected]

Attention to: Stephanie Smith, President, c/o Lisa Trolland





UWU/MoveUP