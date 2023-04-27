We are pleased to let you know that members have ratified the new collective agreement, with 75% of the members who voted, voting in favour of the tentative collective agreement.
The Employer will be revising your current pay to reflect the new wage rate and then calculating retroactive pay to be paid to members.
If you know of a co-worker who did not receive this bulletin, please forward to them. If you are a BCGEU member who did not receive the bulletin directly, please update your email address by logging into the member portal here.
In solidarity
Suzy Liguori, Bargaining Committee member
Gaynor McCaslin, Bargaining Committee member
Alejandra Uribe, Bargaining Committee member
Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
