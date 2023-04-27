As you are aware, in the latest round of negotiations concerning the HSPBA Collective agreement, in the interest of developing quality labour-management relationships, the parties have agreed to the creation of new paid union steward position.

Tim Little has been selected as the HSP paid steward.

Please note: There has been a schedule change and Tim will now be available to assist you three days a week ( Monday , Tuesday and Wednesday ).

If you have questions for a steward, you can email Tim at C4HSP.Steward@bcgeu.ca or phone him at: 236 979 2119.

Please note that due to the high volume of calls and emails, Tim's response time may be delayed.

UWU/MoveUP