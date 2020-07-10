Please be advised that the following members have been elected to the Local 603 Executive:





· Member-at-Large Kevin Ball

· Member-at-Large Manmeet Saran





Kevin is a steward and member working at Information Systems Management Canada/NTT. Manmeet works with Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Congratulations and welcome to the new Local 603 Executive members. We thank you and continuing Local 603 Executive members for your dedication to Component 6 and your local membership.

In solidarity

Anne Dodington

Staff Representative



Download FYI L603 executive update MAL July 10 2020.pdf



