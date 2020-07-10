 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. New Local 603 Members-At-Large - BCGEU

New Local 603 Members-At-Large - BCGEU

Published on July 10, 2020

Please be advised that the following members have been elected to the Local 603 Executive:

· Member-at-Large        Kevin Ball

· Member-at-Large        Manmeet Saran

Kevin is a steward and member working at Information Systems Management Canada/NTT. Manmeet works with Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Congratulations and welcome to the new Local 603 Executive members. We thank you and continuing Local 603 Executive members for your dedication to Component 6 and your local membership.

 

In solidarity

 

Anne Dodington
Staff Representative


Download FYI L603 executive update MAL July 10 2020.pdf

UWU/MoveUP