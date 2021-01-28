 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on January 28, 2021

New provincial OHS organization

In December 2019, the Ministry of Health announced funding to establish and operate a new provincial occupational health and safety organization. This new organization has now been officially incorporated as the BC Health Care Occupational Health and Safety Society with a mandate to develop a provincial framework, systems and programs to improve workplace health and safety across the B.C. health care sector.

You can read more about the organization and next steps here



