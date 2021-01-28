New provincial OHS organization

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed starting Nov 20 and staff are working remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
In December 2019, the Ministry of Health announced funding to establish and operate a new provincial occupational health and safety organization. This new organization has now been officially incorporated as the BC Health Care Occupational Health and Safety Society with a mandate to develop a provincial framework, systems and programs to improve workplace health and safety across the B.C. health care sector.
You can read more about the organization and next steps here.