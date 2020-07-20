 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
  1. BCGEU News
  2. New shop stewards at Ministry of Attorney General – British Columbia Review Board - BCGEU

New shop stewards at Ministry of Attorney General – British Columbia Review Board - BCGEU

Published on July 20, 2020

Nominations for stewards closed on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

 

We are pleased to announce that Jasmeen Boparai as the new steward at the Ministry of Attorney General – British Columbia Review Board Office.

 

Please join us in wishing Jasmeen well in their new position.

 

In Solidarity,

 

Paula Dribnenki

Staff Representative


Download FYI-Min. of Attorney General New Steward July 2020.pdf

UWU/MoveUP