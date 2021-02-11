Click here to find info on COVID-19

New Steward - Lookout Housing & Health Society Al Mitchell Place - 346 Alexander St, Vancouver, BC V6A 1C3 - BCGEU

Published on February 11, 2021

Elections have closed for one (1) steward position on Wednesday February 3, 2021. 

We are pleased to announce that Khan Baller is the new steward at Al Mitchell Place. 

Please join us in wishing Khan well in their new position.

 

In solidarity

 

Nicki Pearson

Staff Representative

 

Download PDF of notice here 

 



