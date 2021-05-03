Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices remain closed and staff continue to work remotely to assist members. Our offices will remain closed until such time as the public health orders and recommendations permit us to reopen the offices safely. Effective February 1, 2021, if you require assistance please call or email your area office.
As the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to change, please check back here regularly for any updates to the office re-opening and/or protocols.
New Steward at 1100 Hunter Place, Squamish - BCGEU
Published on May 03, 2021
Please be advised that the following member has been acclaimed as a Steward at 1100 Hunter Place, Squamish.
Vicky Lo
Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted Steward at [email protected]. If a Steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.
Congratulations to Vicky!
In solidarity, Jennifer Arnold Staff Representative