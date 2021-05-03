Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on May 03, 2021

Please be advised that the following member has been acclaimed as a Steward at 1100 Hunter Place, Squamish.

  • Vicky Lo

Should you have any questions or concerns at your worksite, please contact the above noted Steward at [email protected]. If a Steward is unsure of the answer to your question or concern, they will call the Union on your behalf and speak to the Staff Representative for clarification.

Congratulations to Vicky!

In solidarity,
Jennifer Arnold
Staff Representative

