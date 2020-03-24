 Info on Covid-19, click for more information
Published on March 24, 2020

Elections have closed for one (1) steward position on Friday, March 13, 2020. 

We are pleased to announce that Christopher O'Brian is the new steward at the Yukon Shelter. 

Please join us in wishing Christopher well in their new position.

In Solidarity,

Nicki Pearson
Staff Representative

Download PDF of notice here.



