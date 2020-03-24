To ensure continuity of service during the COVID-19 pandemic, all BCGEU offices are closed and staff are working remotely to assist members.
We recommend that you email the appropriate office if you require assistance.
Elections have closed for one (1) steward position on Friday, March 13, 2020. We are pleased to announce that Christopher O'Brian is the new steward at the Yukon Shelter. Please join us in wishing Christopher well in their new position.In Solidarity,Nicki PearsonStaff RepresentativeDownload PDF of notice here.
