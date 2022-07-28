Click here to find info on COVID-19

New Stewards at New View Society - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on November 21, 2022

Nominations have closed for steward positions at New View Society on Friday, November 4, 2022.
 
We are pleased to announce that the below members have been acclaimed for the position of Steward for your worksite.

  • Linda Winston
  • Jordanne Aikins
  • Liz Magee-Davis

 
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
 
Thank you to all those that participated in the process. 

 
In solidarity
 
Romeena Sidhu
Staff Representative



UWU/MoveUP