Nominations have closed for steward positions at New View Society on Friday, November 4, 2022.
We are pleased to announce that the below members have been acclaimed for the position of Steward for your worksite.
- Linda Winston
- Jordanne Aikins
- Liz Magee-Davis
Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!
Thank you to all those that participated in the process.
In solidarity
Romeena Sidhu
Staff Representative
UWU/MoveUP
