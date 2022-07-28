Nominations have closed for steward positions at New View Society on Friday, November 4, 2022.



We are pleased to announce that the below members have been acclaimed for the position of Steward for your worksite.





Linda Winston

Jordanne Aikins

Liz Magee-Davis



Please join us in welcoming them in their role as worksite Steward!



Thank you to all those that participated in the process.





In solidarity



Romeena Sidhu

Staff Representative







