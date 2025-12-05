To: All BCGEU Local 603 Members
Re: New Voting Period - Election for Vacant Position of Equity Member-at-Large on Local 603 Executive
There was a problem with the electronic voting system and the emails with balloting links were not sent out.
We have therefore set a new voting period for the election for the vacant position of Equity Member-at-Large as follows:
- electronic voting will open on Friday, December 5th at 9:00 a.m. and will close on Friday, December 12th at 9:00 a.m.
We have received two nominations for the vacant position of Equity Member-at-Large on the Local 603 Executive. The nominated candidates are: (in random order)
- Muhammad Ahmad (candidate statement attached)
- Shayla Hutchinson (candidate statement attached)
On December 5th, you will receive an email from "[email protected] on behalf of BCGEU". The email will contain your voting credentials (your member ID) as well as instructions on how to cast your ballot.
To receive an email with your ballot, you must have a signed membership application card. If you do not receive a ballot on December 5th, please email [email protected]. Please also check your junk or spam folder.
To ensure you receive an email with a ballot, please check that we have your correct personal email address by logging into the Member Portal at https://my.bcgeu.ca/ or if you haven't logged in before, sign up for an account here: https://my.bcgeu.ca/signup.
Electronic voting will close on December 12th at 9:00 a.m. Once the election results have been finalized, a bulletin will be emailed to Local 603 members with the results of the election.
In solidarity,
Kevin Ball, Local 603 Chairperson
Kay Sinclair, Staff Representative
