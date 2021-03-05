Click here to find info on COVID-19

Published on March 05, 2021

We have news regarding a change in paygrades and the grid 14 classification.
A joint communication with the Public Service Agency has been created to explain the changes and how they will impact members.

You can view it here.

Briefly, employees classified as Grid 14 of the wage scale will be moving to grid 15.

This takes effect April 1, 2021 and reflects changes made to the public service job evaluation plan negotiated during the 18th Main Public Service Agreement.
 
Members with questions should contact their steward, supervisor or MyHR. 



