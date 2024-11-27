Your bargaining committee is pleased to announce that we have reached a tentative agreement. Please join us to learn about the changes and improvements in the collective agreement:
Date: December 9, 2024
Time: 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Place: Douglas Care, Staff Room
Your bargaining committee will be there to provide you with the details of the tentative agreement, answer your questions, and to provide you with a ballot to vote. The vote will close at 3:30 p.m. on December 9, 2024.
Your bargaining committee unanimously recommends that members vote yes on this tentative agreement!
We look forward to seeing you at the meeting!!!
In solidarity,
Ryan Richard, Bargaining Committee Chair
Kara Cabiles, Bargaining Committee Member
Steve Bernados, Bargaining Committee Member
Stacey Campbell, BCGEU Staff Representative
