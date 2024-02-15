We are pleased to provide to you the results of nominations to your bargaining committee, which was elected by acclamation:



Ryan Richard (Bargaining Committee Chair)

Steve Bernados (Bargaining Committee Member)

Kara Cabiles (Bargaining Committee Member)



Congratulations to the new bargaining committee. Your committee will be meeting to work on bargaining proposals and prepare for bargaining.



During bargaining, your committee will be communicating with you through your home email address only.



Your Collective Agreement expires March 31, 2024. We are therefore seeking your input in order to draft collective bargaining proposals which reflect your needs. This is your opportunity to have a direct effect on the collective bargaining process.



Please complete the online bargaining survey linked here:

https://form.123formbuilder.com/6614812/bargaining-survey-niagara-care-community-ltd, or the attached paper survey, if preferred (submit filled out paper version via email, [email protected], Attention: Stacey Campbell).



The deadline to complete and return the survey is Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 5 p.m.



In solidarity,



Stacey Campbell

BCGEU Staff Representatives





