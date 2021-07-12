Effective July 12, 2021, the BCGEU will start re-opening all of our offices as part of Step 3 of the BC Restart Plan. Staff will start returning the offices the week of July 12 and members may book an appointment at the office if access to the office is required. Everyone attending at a BCGEU office will still be required to comply with the BCGEU’s Safety Plan. The updated Safety Plan will be posted here once it is available.
NICSS Huckleberry House Children’s Centre - Result of Ratification Vote - BCGEU
BCGEU members employed by North Island Community Services Society – Huckleberry House have ratified a collective agreement that was recommended by your bargaining committee. This agreement provides wage increases and other securities for members during uncertain times.
The bargaining committee thanks members for their engagement in the process of developing bargaining proposals; patience in the process of achieving a tentative agreement; support during the bargaining process; and the ultimate support by ratifying the tentative agreement that the committee recommended.
One provision of the agreement is that the Parties will meet to review the responsibilities of the Room Supervisor. Alana Moffat and staff representative Ernie Gorrie will be having those discussions with the assistance of Ginny Wilson as a "subject matter expert".