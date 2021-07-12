BCGEU members employed by North Island Community Services Society – Huckleberry House have ratified a collective agreement that was recommended by your bargaining committee. This agreement provides wage increases and other securities for members during uncertain times.

The bargaining committee thanks members for their engagement in the process of developing bargaining proposals; patience in the process of achieving a tentative agreement; support during the bargaining process; and the ultimate support by ratifying the tentative agreement that the committee recommended.

One provision of the agreement is that the Parties will meet to review the responsibilities of the Room Supervisor. Alana Moffat and staff representative Ernie Gorrie will be having those discussions with the assistance of Ginny Wilson as a "subject matter expert".

In solidarity

Alana Moffat, Bargaining Committee Member

Jennifer MacGregor, Bargaining Committee Member

Ernie Gorrie, Staff Representative

UWU/MoveUP