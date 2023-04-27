The nominations have closed and there will be an election for the three bargaining committee members. The candidates are (in random order):

Julie Wong

Yumiko Turco

Satomi Yoneda

Pinky Rose Mateo

Randy Araki

Note that candidates' names will be randomized for each member's ballot, i.e., they may appear in a different order than above. The three highest vote-getting candidates will be elected as committee members.



Voting Information



The election will be conducted using secure electronic voting. You will receive an email with a link to vote online and your unique voting credential on or before Friday, October 13th. Voting will open on Friday, October 13, 2023 at 2 PM and will close on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 2 PM. Please participate and vote. This is the only method for casting a ballot. To ensure that your ballot doesn't go to your spam folder please add the email [email protected] to your list of safe senders.



To be eligible to vote, a bargaining unit employee must have submitted a BCGEU membership application. An employee who does not receive a voting credential (likely because they have not submitted a BCGEU membership application or because the BCGEU does not have their personal email address), or who experiences problems casting their vote, should contact the BCGEU Negotiations Department at [email protected] or by calling 604-291-9611, ASAP after voting opens and by no later than Wednesday, October 25th at 11 AM. This will allow enough time for problems to be addressed before voting closes. Note that phone support is available only during regular BCGEU office hours.



In solidarity,



Ryan Stewart

Staff Representative, Negotiations Department





Download PDF of notice here





