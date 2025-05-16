The 2024-2027 Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society collective agreement is now available on the BCGEU collective agreements website. Hard copies will be provided for distribution at the worksite once they have been printed. Questions about the content of your collective agreement may be directed to a worksite steward.
In solidarity,
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations Department
Download PDF of notice here
UWU/MoveUP
Do you like this post?
© Copyright BCGEU 2025. All rights reserved.
BCGEU Privacy Policy
BCGEU Jobs