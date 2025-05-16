Click here for info on Bargaining 2025

Published on May 16, 2025

The 2024-2027 Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society collective agreement is now available on the BCGEU collective agreements website. Hard copies will be provided for distribution at the worksite once they have been printed. Questions about the content of your collective agreement may be directed to a worksite steward.
 
In solidarity,
 
Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations Department
 


