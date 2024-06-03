日本語版のダウンロードはこちらから。Download Japanese version here.



Negotiations for your first collective agreement with Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society continued April 8th, 11th, and 26th, and May 16th, 21st, and 22nd. Your union and employer have so far spent nine days in bargaining. Your union committee also met to review employer proposals and develop counterproposals on April 16th.



Progress has continued to be slow. The parties have signed off on a total of eight non-monetary proposals, which is only four more than when we last updated you. Eight other non-monetary proposals are mostly agreed, except for certain monetary portions to be discussed later and some portions at impasse. Impasse in this case is where the Employer refuses to agree to, and the Union refuses to withdraw or amend, a proposal.



The Employer continues to reject union proposals containing standard language:

- protecting employees' jobs against contracting out and from being performed by volunteers,

- establishing layoff and recall provisions for when jobs are eliminated, and

- providing for education leave, general leave, and union leave.



The Employer has also rejected union proposals:

- giving employees credit for seniority in the first stage of job selection processes (the Employer will only agree to it being a tiebreaker),

- allowing laid-off regular employees to accept casual work without losing their right of recall, and

- allowing for union meetings at the worksite.



As we said previously, we would like to reach a tentative collective agreement as soon as possible, but we are not prepared to sacrifice good, and often standard, contract terms in the name of expediency.



On our most recent day of bargaining on May 22nd, the Union tabled its complete package of monetary proposals. These are proposals on things like wages, vacation, overtime, paid holidays, sick leave, and retirement savings. We expect the Employer to provide its initial response to our monetary proposals when we next meet on June 4th. Negotiations are scheduled to continue after that on June 11th, 20th, and 24th, and we hope to schedule up to two more days of bargaining in June.



Thank you for your patience and support throughout this lengthy process. We will provide another update later this month. In the meantime, please speak with a worksite member of your bargaining committee if you have any questions or concerns.



In solidarity,



Pinky Rose Mateo, Bargaining Committee Chair

Yumiko Turco, Bargaining Committee Member

Satomi Yoneda, Bargaining Committee Member

Ryan Stewart, Staff Representative, Negotiations Department



