Click here to find info on COVID-19

  1. News - BC General Employees' Union
  2. Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society - Bargaining Committee Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society - Bargaining Committee Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)

Published on October 27, 2023

The election for the three members of your bargaining committee has been completed and the following candidates (in alphabetical order) were elected:

- Pinky Rose Mateo
- Yumiko Turco
- Satomi Yoneda

The assigned staff representative will reach out to the committee to arrange bargaining preparation and member outreach.
Thank you to all who stood for a position and for member participation in the electoral process.
 
In Solidarity,

Ryan Stewart
Staff Representative, Negotiations Department

Download PDF of notice here



UWU/MoveUP