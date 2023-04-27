Mask usage in BCGEU buildings
(Updated Apr 27, 2023)
Effective immediately, we are making a change to our building protocols regarding mask usage in our buildings.
Mask use is now optional in our buildings, including in common areas and meeting rooms.
Staff and visitors to BCGEU buildings may, of course, continue to use masks and other layers of protection based on their own comfort and risk factors. We ask that we respect others and wear masks if requested in groups.
Please be reminded that no one should attend BCGEU buildings if they have active cold or flu-like symptoms.
Nikkei Seniors Health Care and Housing Society - Bargaining Committee Election Results - BC General Employees' Union (BCGEU)
Published on October 27, 2023
The election for the three members of your bargaining committee has been completed and the following candidates (in alphabetical order) were elected:
- Pinky Rose Mateo - Yumiko Turco - Satomi Yoneda
The assigned staff representative will reach out to the committee to arrange bargaining preparation and member outreach. Thank you to all who stood for a position and for member participation in the electoral process.
In Solidarity,
Ryan Stewart Staff Representative, Negotiations Department
